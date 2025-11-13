If you ever plan on proposing to WNBA player Sophie Cunningham, be aware that it may come with physical consequences.

On her Show Me Something podcast, the 2025 Indiana Fever star talked about public proposals, particularly at sporting events. Suffice it to say, she's not a fan.

Propose to @sophaller at a sporting event… and you’ll get punched in the face pic.twitter.com/igMs408dPs — Show Me Something (@ShowMe_Pod) November 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I swear, if anyone were to ever propose to me at any sporting event, I would punch them in the nose, and I would leave,” Cunningham said.

She then showed a picture of two Ole Miss alumni who may have sparked this discussion with their proposal. Cunningham doubled down on her comments.

“There's no way in hell,” she said, doubling down. “If someone were to ever do that to me—actually, they wouldn't do that, because I wouldn't be getting proposed to, because they would know I would not want that.”

Has Sophie Cunningham been proposed to at a sports game before?

As far as we know, Cunningham hasn't first-hand experienced one of these public proposals. It's clear that her future partner should not do this.

It's unclear why she is so opposed to these kinds of proposals. Perhaps it's the cringe factor of it, or the fact that it is done in front of thousands of fans, adding pressure to the decision.

Either way, Cunningham is in the midst of a busy offseason. For the first time in her WNBA career, Cunningham is an unrestricted free agent.

She spent the first six years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury. They drafted her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Missouri.

During her collegiate career, Cunningham was named First-team All-SEC. Additionally, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year in her first year with the team.

Cunningham was traded to the Fever during the 2025 offseason. She played in 30 games in 2025, starting 13 of them. Her season was cut short due to a torn MCL injury suffered on Aug. 17. It happened during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun.