Stephen A. Smith is inching closer to a decision that would shift him from sports debate to presidential politics.

During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning with journalist Robert Costa, the longtime ESPN personality laid out a timeline for a possible 2028 White House bid, per Yahoo. “I’m giving strong consideration to being on that debate stage for 2027,” Smith said. He added that he plans to use 2026 to study the issues before deciding whether to move forward.

Smith also clarified where he would stand politically. When Costa asked if he would run as a Democrat, Smith responded that he could not see himself as a member of the GOP. He described himself as fiscally conservative while also identifying as socially liberal. Smith pointed to his opposition to high taxes, his belief in “live and let live,” and his support for both secure borders and compassion for vulnerable communities. “We’re a gorgeous mosaic,” he said, framing the country as diverse but unified.

Smith Addresses Racism and Debate Stage Confidence

Costa pressed Smith on whether racism would concern him if he launched a national campaign. Smith did not hesitate. “No,” he said, adding that he does not see it as widespread as some on the political left suggest. He also shared a broader view of the electorate. “I do believe a vast majority of Americans judge you on the content of your individual character rather than the color of your skin.”

Smith’s comments arrive as public curiosity around his political future grows. A McLaughlin & Associates poll from last year showed him receiving 2 percent support among 414 respondents. While the number remains small, it placed his name in an early national conversation.

Former President Donald Trump added fuel to that discussion in May when he publicly encouraged Smith to consider a run. Calling into a NewsNation town hall, Trump praised Smith’s entertainment skills and suggested that audiences connect with him. “I’d love to see him run,” Trump said.

For his part, Smith does not sound intimidated by the prospect of debating seasoned politicians. “I’m not worried about a debate one bit,” he said, adding that years of daily on air arguments have prepared him for any stage.

Whether Smith ultimately files paperwork or not, he has already shifted the conversation. The next year determines whether that curiosity becomes a candidacy.