The Swifties are celebrating an NFL star who recently got cut for previously mocking Taylor Swift.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson went viral earlier this year for several comments making fun of the singer. At the time, Gardner-Johnson was a safety on the Philadelphia Eagles, but was traded in the offseason to the Houston Texans after winning the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs — the team that Swift's now-fiancé, Travis Kelce, plays for.

Gardner-Johnson body shamed Swift when he made a post on his Instagram Story comparing the singer to Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

😳 CJ Gardner-Johnson just posted this on his story. “Should’ve stayed w that thick s****” pic.twitter.com/10eBSLey1q — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The sports reporter and Kelce dated on and off from 2017-2022. Kelce proposed to Swift last month. However, the taunting didn't stop. During the Gardner-Johnson Eagles victory parade, the former Eagles safety wore a sweatshirt that read “Swifties can LIX my b—-.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson cut from Texans, Taylor Swift fans react

Once news broke that Gardner-Johnson was cut from the Texans after three games in the 2025-26 season, Swifites defended the singer.

One fan quoted Swift underneath a post that shared the news, “There's no point in actively trying to quote unquote defeat your enemies. Trash takes itself out every single time.”

Another fan posted a gif of the singer with the line from her song “Karma,” “Karma's a relaxing thought.”

One fan simply added a gif of Swift raising a wine glass which they added, “Ha Ha! That's karma baby!”

Swift has not reacted to the news of Gardner-Johnson being cut nor has she responded to the previous messages he's written about her online.

Gardner-Johnson addressed the beef in an interview with The Pivot podcast back in July.

“Crazy because a couple of fans said they've been following me since I was at Florida,” Gardner-Johnson, a Gators alum, said on The Pivot Podcast. “It was like: ‘We don't like what you did, but I'm a fan of you,' and they take a picture and go about our days. It is nothing malicious. I ran into a lot of them in Target, just going to get some toiletry stuff, and I just run into them.”

As for being cut from the Texans, he has not reacted at the time of this writing.