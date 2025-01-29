Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged? Well, a rumor has spread that Swift was hiding an engagement ring under her gloves during the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 26. However, this theory has proven to be false.

The rumor began when Swift went down to the field along with the other wives, girlfriends, and family members of the Kansas City Chiefs athletes to congratulate them on their 32-29 win against the Buffalo Bills at the AFC Championship. Fans noticed that the Grammy winner was wearing thick black gloves and thought that she was concealing a large engagement ring from Kelce. The “Lover” singer and tight end have been dating since 2023. They've been dodging engagement rumors all of 2024.

While Swift hiding an engagement ring is a thoughtful idea, the theory was debunked because when Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium she was not wearing any gloves and her hands were engagement ring-free. Sorry Swifties, you'll have to hold on a little longer for an engagement.

What Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Said About Their Futures?

While the couple is not engaged, they have been talking about their futures together. Swift made a big move and decided to live in Nashville while Kelce is in season.

“New York City is exciting, and Taylor will always consider this home,” a source told The Daily Mail in December 2024.“But she is growing, as is their relationship, and she feels that it is time for her to establish roots in the ground for her future. Nashville is the place where she started her career, and this is all coming full circle. They both love the city…It is beautiful, and it offers them the peace and tranquility with the assurance of safety that they both require.”

The singer has reportedly “shifted her priorities” to enable her to see a bright future with the athlete.

“Taylor and Travis are all in with each other, that is a simple fact everyone can agree with, but as it pertains to where they will live in the foreseeable future, especially together, will be judged by a few factors,” a source told the publication.

“Taylor has grown up a lot in the past couple of years,” the Daily Mail source continued.”Falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted her priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life.”

While Swift is living in Nashville currently, that is not the plan forever for the couple.

“Ideally, she and Travis will live together in one home as they start a family. This is no different than any other couple with a family,” the source said.

While it hasn't been confirmed that Swift will attend the Super Bowl, Kelce has a lot on his mind for the next few weeks. The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to New Orleans to face the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl 59. In 2023, the Chiefs and Eagles played the Super Bowl against one another with the Chiefs winning 38-35. If the Chiefs win this Super Bowl they will make history as the first team in the NFL to win the Super Bowl three times in a row.