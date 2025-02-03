At the 2025 Grammys, Taylor Swift walked away with zero awards as Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album won several awards, including Album of the Year. Following the win, Swift interacted with her husband, Jay-Z.

Following Beyoncé's win, Swift and Jay-Z were seen smiling and toasting the moment. They look like they are saying, “Cheers” as they clink their glasses.

Beyoncé finally won Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys for the first time. She has now 35 total career Grammys win. She has been nominated for 99 awards.

How many Grammys did Taylor Swift and Beyoncé win?

Shockingly, Swift went home empty-handed at the 2025 Grammys. Her Tortured Poets Department album received several awards, including Album of the Year. However, she did not win any awards.

This is a far cry from her haul last year. At last year's Grammys, Swift's Midnights album won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. During her acceptance speech for the former, she announced the release date of The Tortured Poets Department. She did not get a chance to do the same this year since she won zero awards.

Beyoncé, meanwhile, won three awards at the Grammys. She first won Best Country Album. Later, she won Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Album of the Year.

The Best Country Duo/Group Performance award was for “II Most Wanted,” which features Miley Cyrus. It was the third single from Cowboy Carter and released on April 12, 2024.

Beyoncé will get to celebrate the album further with her next tour. On Sunday, February 2, 2025, she announced the Cowboy Carter Tour. She was originally set to announce it earlier in January, but the LA wildfires delayed the announcement. She announced the tour just hours before the 2025 Grammys.

What other Grammys was Swift's Tortured Poets Department up for?

Outside of Album of the Year, The Tortured Poets Department was also up for Best Pop Vocal Album. The album's lead single, “Fortnight,” was up for Best Music Video, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

Additionally, her collaboration with Gracie Abrams, “Us,” was up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Again, she did not win any awards.

The Tortured Poets Department is Swift's 11th studio album to date. After announcing it at the 2024 Grammys, Swift released the album on April 19, 2024.