Taylor Swift is coming back to late-night!

The pop star will be joining Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, Oct. 8. The night will revolve around the singer as she will be the sole guest for the evening.

Swift and Meyers' conversation will follow the Oct. 3 release of the highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. She made the announcement on her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce, New Heights podcast which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

On the podcast, she shared that she wrote the album which is produced by Max Martin, Shellback, and herself while on the road for her record-breaking Eras Tour.

“I would be playing shows — I'd do like three shows in a row. I'd have three days off. I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour,” she recalled. “Actually, like, working on this I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating,” she said.

“Literally living the life of a showgirl!” Travis said.

Swift replied, “That's why I called it that. Nailed it!”

Next week's visit to Studio 8G will be the singer's third overall interview with Meyers as she previously was a guest in 2014 and 2021.

Late Night with Seth Meyers will air the “Tay/kover” at airs 12:35a.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.

Swift's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers will follow her interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 6. The last time she was on The Tonight Show was in 2022 to promote her 10th studio and Grammy award-winning album Midnights.

The Life of a Showgirl will have 12 tracks including a feature on the titular track with Sabrina Carpenter as well as a SirusXM channel dedicated to her discography and a theatrical release for the intro track “The Fate of Ophelia” this weekend.