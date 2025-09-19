24/7 Taylor Swift? Sign us up!

The pop star will have a limited-run SiriusXM channel dedicated to her extensive discography running 13 days until her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, is released on Oct. 3. What channel might you ask to where you can tune in? You guessed it — channel 13 — the singer's lucky number.

“Taylor Swift continues to not only dominate the music world, but also every aspect of pop culture,” the company’s president and chief content officer, Scott Greenstein, said in a statement. “Her chart-topping, award-winning songs resonate with every generation of listeners, and we are thrilled to deliver our subscribers a place to celebrate their fandom and the new album with the launch of Taylor’s Channel 13.”

Swift's 12th studio album will also be played on the channel once the project is released next month, and will play every other hour. The channel will begin on Saturday (Sept. 20) and end on Oct. 19. The music will be “showcasing every era of her music,” according to a release per Billboard.

“SiriusXM has proudly supported Taylor from the very beginning of her career and championed her artistry every step of the way,” Greenstein continued in his statement. “The channel is a unique destination for fans to connect in a way like never before, hear her music across all eras of her legendary career, and celebrate The Life of a Showgirl in a uniquely SiriusXM way.”

Swifties can listen to channel 13 via the SiriusXM app or subscribe to the platform on their carplay to enjoy while driving.

Taylor Swift announces new album

Swift announced The Life of a Showgirl on New Heights — a podcast co-hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce. She revealed that the album was created while she was on her record-breaking Eras Tour which concluded in December.

“I would be playing shows — I'd do like three shows in a row. I'd have three days off. I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour,” she recalled. “Actually, like, working on this I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating,” she said.

Travis, who already had an exclusive listen to the album, shared what fans can expect.

“It’s a lot more upbeat, fun pop. A complete 180 from songs on Tortured Poets,” Travis is heard saying on the podcast, referring to the singer's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The album will have 12 tracks and only one guest feature — Sabrina Carpenter — who opened for Swift on several dates of her Eras Tour.

The Life of a Showgirl is out on Oct. 3.