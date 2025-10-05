Taylor Swift is looking into the future with Travis Kelce.

On the heels of Swift's release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, the eighth track, “Wi$h Li$t,” shows the singer's intentions about her future with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“I just want you / Have a couple kids, got the whole block lookin’ like you / We tell the world to leave us the f— alone … and they do / Wow / Got me dreamin’ ’bout a driveway with a basketball hoop / Boss up, settle down, got a wishlist / I just want you,” the 14-time Grammy winner sings on the track.

While speaking with UK program Hits Radio on Friday, Oct. 3, she told the host Fleur East that “Wi$h Li$t,” was created towards the end of the making of the project.

“That was actually the last song that we finished on the record and that was when I knew the record was done. That was when I knew I was like, we are good guys. We're good,” Swift said of the track, referring to the album's fellow producers Max Martin and Shellback.

Later in the song, with a line that has since gone viral, Swift sings about wanting “best friend / Who I think is hot” as an obvious nod to the three-time Super Bowl champion.

“I thought I had it right once, twice, but I did not / You caught me off my guard / I hope I get what I want / ’Cause I know what I want,” continues Swift on the song.

“I love the line where you're like, ‘just give me a best friend who's hot.' Do you think you've achieved that?” Fleur East asked.

“100 percent,” Swift said, before raising her hand to show the host her engagement ring. “Look what I got!”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged

She then began to gush about her fiancé who proposed to her on August 26 after two years of dating.

“You would absolutely love him. He's a blast. He's just the most fun person, [the] life of any party, even when it's just us,” she continued. “So, it's like, yeah, that is that is the goal, isn't it? Find a best friend who you think is hot.”

Kelce proposed in a garden that he created in the back of his Leawood, KS home. The couple announced on Instagram in a joint post that they were engaged.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.