Legendary running back and NFL MVP Adrian Peterson has been arrested on several charges, including driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to reports, the arrest occurred on Sunday, October 26, 2025, in Sugar Land, Texas. It was later said that Peterson was to spend Sunday night in jail before meeting with a judge on Monday, October 27. He can post bail after that meeting.

This is not his first arrest. Peterson was previously arrested in April 2025 on a fourth-degree driving while impaired charge. He was clocked going 83 mph in a 55 mph zone after an NFL Draft party for the Minnesota Vikings, for whom he played 10 seasons.

Additionally, as ESPN notes in its report, Peterson has been involved in several incidents over the years. These include domestic violence, child abuse, and financial issues.

Adrian Peterson is an NFL legend

Despite his post-playing controversies, Peterson is a legendary NFL running back. He spent the first decade of his career on the Vikings, and he won NFL MVP in 2012 for his spectacular campaign.

Peterson rushed for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2012. It was his fifth season of over 1,000 rushing yards in six years at that point.

He was drafted with the seventh-overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. Peterson rushed for over 1,900 yards as a freshman with the Sooners.

After the 2016 NFL season, Peterson was released by the Vikings. He signed with the New Orleans Saints shortly after, but he would be traded to the Arizona Cardinals mid-season. He finished the 2017 season with just 529 yards and two touchdowns.

The following year, he signed a veteran minimum contract with the then-Washington Redskins. His first season with them would be an improvement over his last one, rushing for over 1,042 yards. The following year, he almost rushed for 900 yards.

Over the last three seasons of his career, Peterson would jump between three teams. He spent 2020 with the Detroit Lions, and in 2021, he had stints with the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks.

Following the 2023season, he retired from football. He did not play for anyone in 2022 and 2023. He ended his career with over 14,900 yards and 120 touchdowns.