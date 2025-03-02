A Taylor Swift twist in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle could be the “smoking gun,” according to a source per Daily Mail. The source believes that Swift could work in favor of Baldoni's case to cast doubts on Lively's accusations.

Lively and Baldoni both starred in the Colleen Hoover film adaption of It Ends With Us based on her best-selling novel of the same name. The actors played the lead characters Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid in the film. Baldoni also was the director of the film. Lively is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and for attempting to run a “smear campaign” against her. Baldoni followed up with his own lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million.

Now a source from the Daily Mail believes that Swift's lack of support to Lively is telling given their friendship and Swift's past being sexually abused.

“Taylor is a sexual assault victim and spent more than a year of her life fighting for a case that she knew she would win. She has donated money to sexual assault victims' funds. If Taylor truly supported Blake, would she not want to publicly back her?” the source asked.

“Some people feel [Taylor] should be offering comfort and using her platform to rally Swifties in support of what is right,” the source continued.

Swift has claimed no involvement in the film except for her song “My Tears Ricochet” was used in the trailer and a scene in the film. According to a source per Us Weekly, the singer was did not see the film prior to it's release.

“Taylor never even saw the film or a single scene from it until the movie was in theaters,” an insider notes. “She is not relevant to the case.”

Another source via Us Weekly argues that Swift should not be in any way be involved in the legal battle.

“While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve. Dragging Taylor into it is unnecessary and misrepresents what really happened.”

The Daily Mail source adds that Swift staying mum in the case speaks volumes. “Instead, Taylor appears to have gone silent and is staying out of the public eye. This will likely play a role in Justin's defense.”

“If Taylor does not believe Blake, she will be the smoking gun in this case,” they concluded.

How is Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship now?

Due to the case, Swift and Lively's friendship has taken a hit. The two began their friendship in 2015 and Swift is the godmother to Lively and Ryan Reynolds four children.

Swift “is taking a break from their friendship right now,” a source told the outlet, adding, “Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn.”

Baldoni referenced an alleged text sent by Lively in his complaint when the actress seemingly referred to Swift and Reynolds as her “dragons” in an alleged attempt to get her scene changes in the film.

A trial date for Lively and Baldoni has been set for March 9, 2026.