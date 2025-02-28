Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has reportedly taken a “weird turn” after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs lost 22-40 when they faced the Eagles earlier this month, which stopped their chance at making a historic run as the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Not only was the loss devastating to the Chiefs, Swift also went viral during the game when the crowd booed her when she showed up on the jumbotron. A source told RadarOnline how Swift reacted to the booing.

“Wow, it’s been quite the whirlwind for Taylor! Just when she was on top of the world after that fabulous Eras Tour, boom! She gets hit with some serious public backlash. I mean, the girl really thinks of herself as a decent person, always trying to do the right thing, so this whole ordeal must be super unsettling for her,” a source told the outlet.

The source claims that the 14-time Grammy winner has “been advised to keep a low profile” amid the reaction from the crowd. However, that's not all that has been affected due to the public scrutiny — her relationship with Kelce. The source claims that their relationship has “taken a weird turn” and that this is the “first big bump in their otherwise fun romance.”

The source told the publication that not only has Swift been advised to lay low, so has their relationship.

“They’ve been having some seriously awkward chats with their teams about when they should step out in public and what the vibe should even be like. Talk about taking the romance out of the relationship,” the source says.

Swift is not just going to surrender without thinking of all the possibilities in how they can still act in public during their honeymoon phase.

“And let’s be real, Taylor is not one to back down easily,” the source continued. “But with all this hate coming from the public lately, it’s leaving her a little shaken. Friends and family are on high alert, worried about the couple and hoping they can navigate through this tricky phase in their love saga.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have a romantic getaway after Super Bowl loss

While the couple has been keeping a low profile since the Super Bowl events, they have treated themselves to some time for just the two of them out the country. Details on where they went to are still underwraps but reportedly that have already made a return to the U.S.

Friends and family believe that an engagement is closing in on the couple and it could have happened during their time away.

“Those close to them actually think [Travis may do it] while they’re on vacation,” a source tells Us Weekly. Another insider shares, “they are both on the same page about taking the next step.”

“There’s no way to have a relationship when they’re all over the place with work. It’s going to be easier now to find time to go over plans and make sure everything aligns. Taylor wants to go to multiple places in Europe and somewhere tropical. […] They’re still madly in love, and their relationship just keeps getting better and better.”

Unfortunately for fans, no engagement news has been confirmed.