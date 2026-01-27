Taylor Swift has reportedly responded to her text messages about Blake Lively being exposed.

While the singer is not involved in her longtime best friend's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, the songstress has been mentioned and since the text messages between she and Lively have been made public in her legal battle, Swift reportedly feels “violated.”

“It’s honestly been really hard for Taylor,” a source told Us Weekly Monday, Jan. 26. “Having her texts out there made her feel exposed and kind of violated, like, something private suddenly wasn’t hers anymore.

The source added: “That doesn’t sit well with her.”

How does Travis Kelce feel about Taylor Swift being mentioned in Blake Lively's lawsuit?

Swift's involvement in the film is that her song “My Tears Ricochet” is used in the It Ends With Us film. Lively stars in the film alongside Baldoni who was also the director. Lively is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and attempting to run a “smear campaign” against her. Baldoni countersued for $400 million but it was later dismissed.

Travis Kelce, who has been dating the singer for two years and proposed in August 2025, is defending Swift as she has been dragged into this legal battle.

“Travis really loves Taylor and isn’t afraid to speak up if he thinks it’s in her best interest,” an insider told the U.S. Sun claimed.

“Things had become uncomfortable between Taylor and Blake, and although Taylor hadn’t said anything herself, Travis noticed the way Blake was speaking to her and felt it wasn’t right,” the source continued.

Kelce reportedly shared that he has been giving her advice about the situation in the background.

“He was very much in her ear, as he believed Blake’s behaviour toward Taylor felt off, and she should take a closer look at the dynamic, saying it wasn’t how a real friend should act,” the source added.

Kelce's support gave Swift the confidence to attack the situation directly.

“When Blake later raised concerns that their friendship had changed, Taylor didn’t hold back. She was encouraged by Travis to address the situation head-on and be honest about how she was feeling,” the source said.

They added, “He didn’t dislike Blake, but he didn’t think it was fair on Taylor, who had been nothing but a present and loyal friend.”

Swift has not publicly commented on the legal battle. Lively and Baldoni's trial is set for March 2026.