Travis Kelce is protecting Taylor Swift at all costs.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, who will reportedly say “I Do” to Swift over the summer, is making sure his soon-to-be wife is not taking advantage of. Blake Lively, Swift's best friend of over 10 years, is currently in a legal battle with director and actor Justin Baldoni. The Gossip Girl alum and Baldoni starred in Colleen Hoover's film adaptation of It Ends With Us, where the actress accuses him of sexual harassment and attempting to run a “smear campaign” against her.

According to the U.S. Sun, Swift is over the legal drama, which she has not been a part of, but her name has been mentioned in court documents, and wants to rekindle her relationship with her friend.

“You said the word ‘we’ like 18 times,” Taylor told Lively, according to the outlet. “I just kinda miss my funny, dark, normal speaking friend who talks to me as herself, not like. A plural unit… When it’s a group I’m hearing from, I feel distanced from you even more than we are geographically.”

She added, “And you don’t need to apologize. Just come back please.”

How Travis Kelce is protecting Taylor Swift

Kelce is not playing when it comes down to making sure Swift is okay. The source told the publication that the three-time Super Bowl champion will defend the singer whenever he feels that Swift could be mistreated.

“Travis really loves Taylor and isn’t afraid to speak up if he thinks it’s in her best interest,” an insider claimed.

“Things had become uncomfortable between Taylor and Blake, and although Taylor hadn’t said anything herself, Travis noticed the way Blake was speaking to her and felt it wasn’t right,” the source continued.

Kelce reportedly believed that Lively's behavior had been odd and encouraged Swift to be honest with how she felt.

“He was very much in her ear, as he believed Blake’s behaviour toward Taylor felt off, and she should take a closer look at the dynamic, saying it wasn’t how a real friend should act,” the source added.

Kelce's support gave Swift the confidence to attack the situation directly.

“When Blake later raised concerns that their friendship had changed, Taylor didn’t hold back. She was encouraged by Travis to address the situation head-on and be honest about how she was feeling,” the source said.

They added, “He didn’t dislike Blake, but he didn’t think it was fair on Taylor, who had been nothing but a present and loyal friend.”

Swift has not made a statement regarding her current relationship status with Lively. The trial for Lively and Baldoni is set for March 2026.