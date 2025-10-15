Quinton Aaron, the star of the Michael Oher biopic The Blind Side, has flaunted his weight loss transformation as he is now down 200 puonds.

TMZ Sports reports that The Blind Side star has already lost over 200 pounds during his weight loss journey, and Aaron is proud of his progress. He started at 575 pounds, and he is down to 370.

Some may think this was done with Ozempic. However, Aaron stopped taking Ozempic over a year ago because he is diabetic and had an allergic reaction to it. The pictures show the incredible progress he has made over the last few years.

When asked how he accomplished his weight loss, Aaron explained that he does some intermittent fasting. There is another key to his progress, though. “I have been doing intermittent fasting,” Aaron revealed, “and since my marriage, having a lot of cardio in the bedroom.”

Jokes aside, his wife, Margarita, has helped him. They tied the knot in December 2024, and she has played a big role in supporting him.

“Mentally, physically and emotionally, she has been my confidant and shelter through my storms,” Aaron said of his wife. “I truly believe God was blessing me with one of His Angels when he sent her to me. She’s helped me get over my depression and so much more.

“She loves to tell people that she only does 5% and I do the other 95% but I believe she’s much more important in my life than even she gives herself credit for,” Aaron continued.

Quinton Aaron gained notoriety for his breakout role in The Blind Side, his first lead role. He played Michael Oher, a former NFL offensive lineman, in the biopic.

Before his role in The Blind Side, Aaron had a role in Be Kind Rewind. Additionally, he had small roles in TV series like Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

After his breakthrough, Aaron would land roles in Paranormal Movie, The Appearing, Halfway, Busy Day, and Fishbowl California. He also had a role in Gods of Medicine from 2018 to 2020. His most recent role was in the 2022 movie, The Baby Pact.