Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are now taking on the MLB for their date nights.

Chalamet and Jenner were spotted at the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 8. In several photos circulating online, the couple was seen smiling and enjoying their time with one another.

📸 Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Yankee Stadium tonight. pic.twitter.com/3CyBHpFaDL — Timothée Chalamet Updates 🏓 (@timotheeupdates) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

In another short clip, the couple made their appearance known to the stadium when they appeared on the jumbotron with the Dune actor raising his hand shouting “5” indicating him wanting the Yankees to make it to Game 5 of the series.

“Yanks in 5 let’s go!” Timothée Chalamet is at ALDS Game 4 at Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/VSc10NAvKc — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, unfortunately for Chalamet, who is a die-hard New York sports fan, the Yankees fell to the Jays 5-2, ending their season.

This is not the first time that Jenner has joined Chalamet for his love of sports. Last season, the couple attended three New York Knicks games: Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics, Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, and Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Chalamet and Jenner have been dating for nearly two years. The couple debuted their romance back in 2023 after months of speculation when they were packing on the PDA at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles. Outside of sporting events, Jenner was Chalamet's date at the BAFTAs, Oscars, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and the Golden Globes. They made their red carpet debut earlier this month when they attended the David Di Donatello Awards.

Jenner was recently in Paris for Paris Fashion Week alongside her famous sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. She flew to NYC to support Chalamet at the New York Film Festival screening for his new film Marty Supreme. This was the first time that the couple has been spotted in weeks together.

Back in May, Us Weekly reported that Chalamet and Jenner have getting closer with the couple “practically living together.”

“He stays at her house often when he is not working,” a source close to the couple revealed. “He has been fully integrated into her life.”