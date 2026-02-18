Tom Brady’s connection with Alix Earle looks far more intentional than a fleeting celebrity crossover. According to Page Six, the retired NFL icon and the social media star continue to spend time together while keeping expectations measured. Sources describe the situation as fun and light, but not careless.

People close to the situation say Brady approaches relationships with precision. He values structure and purpose, even in his personal life. That reputation matters here. Insiders told Page Six the seven-time Super Bowl champion does not casually entertain romantic distractions, which adds weight to his interest in Earle. While neither side rushed to define the relationship, the consistent linkups signal something beyond a random encounter.

Their names first connected during New Year’s celebrations in St. Barts, where both rang in 2026. Multiple reports placed Brady and Earle at the same yacht party, where they spent much of the night in conversation. At one point, they stepped away from the larger group to continue talking privately. Videos from the event later surfaced showing the two dancing closely near the DJ booth, with Earle leaning in to speak into Brady’s ear while resting a hand on his back.

A pattern that keeps repeating

The St. Barts trip did not stand alone. Earlier this month, Brady and Earle crossed paths again in San Francisco during Super Bowl weekend. Cameras caught them looking comfortable together at a party, smiling and chatting as they danced in close quarters. The repeated appearances suggest an ongoing connection rather than a one-off vacation flirtation.

Earle later described the St. Barts getaway as the most enjoyable trip of her life, a comment that only fueled speculation. Her father, Thomas “TJ” Earle, and stepmother, Ashley Dupré, added to the buzz with a playful TikTok that nodded to the headlines.

Brady finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, while Page Six confirmed Earle’s split from NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios in December 2025. For now, Brady and Earle appear content letting things unfold naturally, with intention, not impulse.