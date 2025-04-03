Tracy McGrady didn’t hold back when asked how LeBron James would fare in a game of one-on-one. While appearing on The Makeshift Podcast, the Hall of Famer and legendary scorer made waves by claiming that the four-time MVP and all-time leading scorer might not hold up well when stripped of teammates, per SI.

“I think he’ll get crushed,” McGrady said, referring to how LeBron would fare against current NBA players in isolation. “He’s been amazing for 22 freaking years… but his game is built for five-on-five.” That’s a staggering statement considering LeBron’s status as either the greatest or second-greatest basketball player ever, depending on who you ask.

“If you put him in one-on-one? I think he’ll (LeBron) get crushed. Yeah, I think he’ll get crushed — amongst guys that are actually in the NBA. And I’m sure LeBron would tell you that. Because his game is naturally built for five-on-five.“

– Tracy McGrady One of the greatest… pic.twitter.com/H9T96hchV8 — Jacob (@Jacobtheclipper) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

McGrady didn’t mince words in defining the difference between star power and isolation ability. He pointed to players like Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden as true one-on-one savants — guys whose games are tailor-made for the halfcourt duel. In contrast, he sees LeBron’s excellence in facilitating, floor reading, and team execution as less effective when boiled down to just him versus one defender.

Is LeBron really not built for solo battles?

There’s a lot to unpack in McGrady’s claim. Yes, LeBron is a gifted passer and thrives within systems that allow his vision and IQ to dominate. But he's also 6’9”, 250 pounds, fast, strong, and incredibly skilled. He’s been punishing mismatches and carving up defenders since before some current players could walk.

It’s tough to imagine many NBA athletes blowing past him or shutting him down in isolation. He has a mix of low-post dominance and drive strength that few can handle, even in a game to 11.

McGrady’s point may hold weight for highlighting pure scorers who thrive in isolation, but to say LeBron would get “crushed”? That’s a spicy take. If anything, it sets the stage for an idea fans would love: a one-on-one showdown at All-Star Weekend.

Until then, the conversation continues — and Tracy McGrady just made it a lot louder.