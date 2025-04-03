Someone recently painted a mural of Jesus Christ that looks like Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, and he reacted to it with his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast.

In a clip from the April 2, 2025, edition of the New Heights podcast, Kelce reacted to the mural. A fan brought the mural to their attention on their Reddit page. “I've never seen Jesus look like this,” Travis said.

“How did they do this? Somebody painted this in your image. This looks like Travis Kelce!” Jason said of the mural of Jesus Christ.

The 10-time Pro Bowl tight end then denied it, claiming it did not look like him. Jason then explained himself, saying, “If you had long, wavy hair, this would be exactly what this picture would look like. So, you're Jesus Christ?”

When asked if he would ever let his hair grow out like Jesus, Travis replied, “That's like me if I was in the Bee Gees,” before breaking out into song.

That was not Travis' only doppelgänger. A different fan pointed out how similar he looks to Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang. Jason did not see the similarity between them as much as the mural.

Currently, Travis Kelce is enjoying his offseason after the Chiefs lost Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles. He is coming off his 10th Pro Bowl season, catching 97 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns.

It was far from his best season with the team. He is now two years removed from his stellar 2022 campaign, during which he logged over 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In that time, the Chiefs have won two Super Bowls. They were attempting to win their third in a row in 2025, which would make them the first team in NFL history to three-peat.

Since Patrick Mahomes took over as the Chiefs' quarterback, Kelce has won three Super Bowls. He has been a Pro Bowler in every season since 2015.

Throughout his entire career, Kelce has caught 1,004 passes for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns. In the playoffs, he has an additional 178 catches for 2,078 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He is coming back for at least one more season with the Chiefs. Kelce seemingly contemplated retirement following their Super Bowl 59 loss. However, he now seems ready to get his head back in the game and try to win a fourth Lombardi Trophy.

The Kelce brothers have been hosting the New Heights podcast since September 8, 2022. At the time, they were both still in the NFL. However, Jason has since retired.