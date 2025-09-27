Selena Gomez is ready to say “I do” to Benny Blanco with her best friend, Taylor Swift, by her side. However, will Swift be attending the wedding solo?

Swift already arrived for the rehearsal dinner, but no reports thus far have indicated that Kelce came with the singer or have confirmed him flying in sometime this weekend. The wedding is taking place in Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara this weekend, and according to the NFL schedule, the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing against the Baltimore Ravens at 4:25 pm ET on Sunday (Sept. 28). While it hasn't been confirmed that the Chiefs' tight end won't be attending Gomez's wedding, it's unlikely that he will be able to miss practice to attend.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Kelce proposed to Swift last month after two years of dating. The three-time Super Bowl champion and 14-time Grammy winner shared their news via Instagram of their garden proposal.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Alongside the engagement news, the estimated $1 million ring Kelce proposed with also went viral for its uniqueness and style elements that resemble Swift's vintage style.

Article Continues Below

“Taylor Swift’s engagement ring is a truly stunning vintage-style piece, featuring what looks to be a 10 to 12 carat old mine-cut diamond set in yellow gold,” Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds said. “This cut is a hallmark of antique jewellery, dating back to the 18th century, and is known for its soft square shape and having a romantic glow rather than the sparkle we associate with engagement rings today. It’s a choice that feels rich in history and perfect for someone like Taylor, who we know loves deep and meaningful touches herself.”

While Swift is celebrating her best friend's nuptials it's possible that she might be walking down the aisle sooner rather than later as a source told Us Weekly that the wedding is “likely going to be early next year.”

However, nothing is set in stone at the moment.

“It’s still in the very early planning stages. There is no venue or location set yet,” an insider added although it was previously reported that the couple are entertaining the idea of the singer's Rhode Island mansion to be a venue for their big day.