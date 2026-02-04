Travis Kelce is in deep trouble with Taylor Swift…at least he thinks so after his recent mishap.

While the Kansas City Chiefs star and his brother, Jason Kelce, were filming their promo for the upcoming episode of New Heights. During the promo spot, Travis gets excited while he talks to Jason about their upcoming episode, when he falls backward and the chair he was sitting on breaks. He immediately started cursing and responded, “Taylor's gonna kill me.”

The moment immediately became a meme with several fans screenshotting it and using it with their own captions. Other fans reacted by assuring the NFL star that he will be okay and to not worry about the singer being upset.

“Zoe Kravitz tore up her house getting her mom’s pet snake out of the wall. I think Travis will be fine,” one fan wrote, referencing when the actress and her mom, Lisa Bonet, stayed at the singer's home.

“Ladies get you a man that breaks your furniture not your heart!!!!” another fan joked.

“Well that is bound to happen when you have a ‘Texas sized man' sitting on delicate furniture,” another fan added.

WARNING: This week’s episode is dangerously funny TOMORROW. SUPER BOWL PREVIEW WITH TWO SPECIAL GUESTS pic.twitter.com/aWfksOzCMt — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 3, 2026

Swift usually does not react on social media so we doubt that she will respond to the funny moment but fans are enjoying every piece of it.

Travis and Swift began dating in 2023 and last August, he proposed. The singer went on a press tour for her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, where she shared details about the proposal as well as her $1 million dollar engagement ring.

“He really crushed it when it came to surprising me,” Swift told Graham Norton about Travis' proposal. “We had actually filmed a podcast episode — he has a podcast called New Heights — so we filmed the podcast for about three or four hours … and meanwhile behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this.”

She continued, “And one of the things that he put in there, very strategically, was a wall of hedges that weren't there before. And inside the hedges was my tour photographer hiding in bushes that had not previously been there.”

The singer rated Kelce's effort for the proposal with a perfect score.

“He went all out – 10 out of 10,” Swift said.

The couple will reportedly get married on June 13, 2026 in Rhode Island.