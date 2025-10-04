Travis Kelce went all out in picking a ring for Taylor Swift!

Swift spilled all the details involving the unique engagement ring the Kansas City Chiefs star made for Swift during her appearance on the U.K. radio show Heart Breakfast on Friday, Oct. 3.

“I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out because when I saw the ring I [gasped] … I was like, ‘I know who made this, I know who made this,' and also, you listen to me!'” Swift excitedly explained.

“It was like, you really know me. I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that's kind of a flex,” she added.

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement in August, and the three-time Super Bowl champion transformed his backyard into a garden for the proposal.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift captioned the post.

Article Continues Below

Swift's ring is estimated to have cost about $1 million dollars and while it's a steep price, several characteristics about the ring hold immense weight and thought to have panned out that make the ring one-of-a-kind and priceless. According to Laura Taylor at Lorel Diamonds, Kelce went with a ring that complimented Swift's unique style.

“Taylor Swift’s engagement ring is a truly stunning vintage-style piece, featuring what looks to be a 10 to 12 carat old mine-cut diamond set in yellow gold,” Laura said. “This cut is a hallmark of antique jewellery, dating back to the 18th century, and is known for its soft square shape and having a romantic glow rather than the sparkle we associate with engagement rings today. It’s a choice that feels rich in history and perfect for someone like Taylor, who we know loves deep and meaningful touches herself.”

In addition to the ring complimenting singer, there are also some touches Kelce made to the ring to make it extra special.

The yellow gold band appears to be engraved, possibly with tiny stars, adding a whimsical touch that gives the piece a real storybook quality,” Laura said. “Details like this suggest that Travis worked closely with a jeweller who truly understands meaningful and vintage-inspired designs.”

This follows Kelce sharing some proposal advice on his New Heights podcast that he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“Man, you've gotta know your gal. You've gotta know your gal or your significant other. You’ve gotta know them,” Travis shared. “You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way.”