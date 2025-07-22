Making one of Happy Gilmore 2's stars, Julie Bowen, choose between seeing Taylor Swift on tour or one of Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games is tough, but she knows which she would pick.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2, Bowen expressed her interest in seeing one of Kelce's games, even more than seeing Swift's next concert tour.

Julie Bowen says she'd rather go to a Chiefs game to see her co-star Travis Kelce than attend a Taylor Swift concert, while speaking to THR at the #HappyGilmore2 premiere pic.twitter.com/POCaqco8J7 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I was thinking more of a Chiefs game, but whatever,” Bowen said when choosing between seeing Kelce play or Swift perform. “He's not here. They [the Chiefs] started training [camp] today; I was watching ESPN right as I was getting ready, and I was like, ‘Ah, dang!'”

Bowen said that Kelce was not at the premiere due to his commitments with the Chiefs. He had to report to training camp for what could be the last time.

Travis Kelce's role in Happy Gilmore 2

Kelce has a small role in Happy Gilmore 2. He is one of the many cameos that make it into the long-awaited sequel. The trailers indicate he plays a waiter at a restaurant. So, fans will have to wait and see the extent of that role.

Among the other celebrity cameos are Eminem, Post Malone, Reggie Bush, Dan Patrick, Nikki Garcia, and Becky Lynch. AEW wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) also appears in the movie in his first major film role.

As Bowen noted, Kelce is heading into his 13th season in the NFL with the Chiefs. After contemplating retirement following Super Bowl 59, Kelce opted to return to the Chiefs for at least one more year.

The decision came after the Chiefs were blown out in Super Bowl 59. They were hoping to win their third Super Bowl in a row. However, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles had other plans.

Kelce is coming off a statistical down year for his standards. He was 12th in the league in catches (97), but he only logged 823 yards and three touchdowns. That was his lowest total since 2015, during which he had 875 receiving yards. Three touchdowns were the lowest output of his career.