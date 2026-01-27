The future in-laws of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are already having a special bonding moment.

Over the weekend, Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, and Swift's mom, Andrea Swift, were seen hanging out in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the Sundance Film Festival. The photo, which has been circulating on social media, showed the future in-laws smiling as they braved the cold. Both Donna and Andrea kept it casual with their outfits for Sundance. Donna wore a long puffer jacket, and Andrea wore a black and white sweater, black leggings, and matching snow boots.

Taylor Swift’s mother Andrea Swift and Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce spotted at the Sundance Film Festival today. (Credits: JUSTJARED | Backgrid) pic.twitter.com/h8HzGMiv4c — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) January 25, 2026

The two have hung out previously in group settings, such as Travis' Kansas City Chiefs games and when Taylor's family hosted Travis and his family for Thanksgiving in 2024.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding

This is just the beginning of many outings between Donna and Andrea as their children will reportedly get married this year. Travis proposed to Taylor after two years of dating back in August.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned the photos containing their garden-themed engagement.

Article Continues Below

Right now however it seems as though the wedding planning might be taking a backseat as Travis figures out if he will be retiring or playing next season. The singer has been supportive of Travis as he navigates this decision.

“Taylor is trying to put him in a better mood by spending more time with him and not bombarding him with wedding plans,” the insider told the Daily Mail.

“She would want him to focus on [the wedding] after he makes his career decision because she knows how important that is to him,” the source says.

The source added that this is just another case of the two being able to lean on one another when it comes to their careers.

“They have been together and in love and have enjoyed the success of her tour and career and his Super Bowls and his career,” the source adds. “Travis hasn’t been in this position before where he is staring at his future with complete 20/20 vision.”

The couple will reportedly get married in June 13, 2026.