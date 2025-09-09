Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might not have to worry about getting a cake for their wedding.

The couple who got engaged last month has been offered a wedding cake by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro.

“You know who to call if you need a wedding cake @taylorswift @killatrav 👀,” the baker wrote in a Sept. 5 post on his Instagram Stories. He even added Swift's song “August” to the post from her 2020 album.

Valastro added a throwback photo of himself and his daughter, Sofia, meeting Swift. They were standing beside a three-layer customized cake with images of Swift on it.

Valastro is not the only one who is putting their hat in the ring to be a part of Swift and Kelce's big day. Foreigner also shared how they'd love to be considered as the band for the couple's wedding.

“Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we know what love is,” the rock band shared in a post on social media on Sept. 3. “We spent 40 years figuring it out… and now you guys have too. Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band. Best wishes, Foreigner.”

“An open letter to @taylorswift and @killatrav…” Foreigner captioned the post.

The couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 26 after two years of dating.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

How have Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift responded to engagement news?

So far, Swift has been mum on the engagement news but Kelce and their friends have spoken about their excitement for the couple.

“Their friends feel like they bring out the best in each other, and the people close to them are glad it’s out in the open,” a source tells PEOPLE of the engagement news. “Everyone thinks they make a great couple, and it’s been awesome to see how they’ve made time for each other despite their busy schedules.”

“Taylor and Travis’ friends are thrilled for them, and a lot of them found out about the engagement right after it happened,” the source continued. “Keeping it quiet wasn’t easy but now that it’s out, everyone’s just excited.”

Kelce broke his silence and thanked everyone for their well wishes following the engagement news.

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on,” he said on a Sept. 3 episode of the New Heights podcast he co-hosts with Jason Kelce. “It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with.”