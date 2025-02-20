Following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 loss, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrated Valentine's Day in style.

Page Six reports Kelce went “all out” for Swift this Valentine's Day, dropping over $100,000 on gifts. These gifts included roses, candy, gold necklaces, diamond earrings, shoes, and clothes, according to the report. Reportedly, one gift was a $1,000 box of Red Eternity Venus at Fleur's Le Duo Magnifique.

Additionally, there was a special gift handmade by Kelce. He reportedly made Swift a card, according to an insider. “Travis also wanted to include something extra personal[,] so he surprised Taylor with a handmade Valentine's Day card,” the source said.

Despite dropping over $100,000 on gifts, the most priceless item may have been the card. It was a sweet gesture from the legendary Chiefs tight end.

“Although they both have very busy schedules, it's important to both of them to take moments like this to show one another how much they mean in their lives,” the source added.

Currently, Kelce and Swift are enjoying some time off after the 2024 NFL season. The Chiefs' season ended in disappointing fashion, as they lost Super Bowl 59 in a blowout to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, they can reset as Kelce figures out his next steps, whether that be playing or retirement.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Since 2023, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating. They have become the focal point of the pop culture world since their relationship started.

Their first public appearance together came after the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears in the 2023 NFL season. Swift attended the game, and she was seen leaving with Kelce afterward.

Since then, they have continued going steady. Swift attended 13 total games throughout the 2023 NFL season, including the Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 win against the San Fransisco 49ers.

She was unable to attend that many games in 2024. However, she attended most of the Chiefs' home games in 2024 and was present for all three of their postseason games.

Kelce has supported Swift on her ventures as well. He was present for a lot of her European Eras Tour dates. During her June 23, 2024, concert in London, England, he joined her on stage for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” He performed as a background dancer for the song.

Kelce's disappointing 2024 season with the Chiefs

The 2024 season was not a good one for the Chiefs statistically. They won 15 games, but Kelce continued his decline. He did catch 97 passes, the 12th most in the NFL, but only logged 823 yards and three touchdowns.

This continued his steady decline. In 2023, Kelce had 93 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns. Both seasons were a far cry from his 2022 campaign where he caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and a dozen touchdowns.

Still, Kelce remains a crucial part of the Chiefs. He had a signature performance in the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans, catching eight passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Fans will have to wait and see what he decides to do in 2025. It is possible that Kelce calls it a career after having a Hall of Fame-worthy run with the team.