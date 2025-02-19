Taylor Swift is taking Travis Kelce to new heights, according to his older brother, Jason Kelce.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center spoke to former NFL stars Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth on their Fitz & Whit podcast and made a subtle nod to his brother's relationship with the pop star and how it changed him.

“It's been staggering, honestly,” Jason said.

Travis and Swift began dating in the summer of 2023 and throughout their whirlwind romance they have been very public about showing up for one another in their respective fields. Swift has been to over a dozen Chiefs games including their devastating 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl 59. He's been pulling his weight in their relationship too as he has also been seen in crowds cheering her on during her epic and record-breaking Eras Tour.

According to Jason though, it's not just the responsibility that is pushing their relationship forward. While the Chiefs tight end still “has got that youthful enthusiasm” there is no doubt that there have been some subtle changes while he's been in a relationship with Swift.

Jason compared Travis to “Peter Pan and the Lost Boys,” but now that is all in the past.

“I think sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you,” he said, giving a subtle nod to his relationship with the 14-time Grammy winner. “And that's a good thing.”

Clearly, Swift has been a good to the NFL star even most likely influencing his furniture choices according to Jason.

“I don't think he had any couches” in his home Jason said about the three-time Super Bowl champion prior to him dating Swift.

What's Next For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

It's rumored that Swift and Kelce will be taking the next step in their relationship soon. According to Us Weekly, friends close to the couple believe that Kelce will be proposing to Swift on a vacation in the future.

“Those close to them actually think [Travis may do it] while they’re on vacation,” a source tells Us Weekly. Another insider shares, “they are both on the same page about taking the next step.”

When they are going on vacation has yet to be determined, but Swift already has some places in mind.

“There’s no way to have a relationship when they’re all over the place with work. It’s going to be easier now to find time to go over plans and make sure everything aligns. Taylor wants to go to multiple places in Europe and somewhere tropical. […] They’re still madly in love, and their relationship just keeps getting better and better.”

This is not the first time that an engagement rumor has started about the couple. Last year, Page Six reported that the couple will be engaged over the summer. However, shortly after, a source told Us Weekly that, “Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” a source told the publication. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”

Now, however, they have been dating for nearly two years and fans are eager for Travis to put a ring on Swift's finger.