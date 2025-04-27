Tristan Thompson has gotten himself in some hot water after he received a court warning recently. The Cleveland Cavaliers center failed to appear at a court hearing, according to legal documents obtained by In Touch Weekly.

On Tuesday, April 22, a hearing was held in Los Angeles Superior Court for Tristian's 18-year-old brother Amari Thompson's guardianship. Amari is the NBA star's younger brother who has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which a severe form of epilepsy. The 18-year-old is to receive around-the-clock care.

According to the legal documents that Tristan was issued a sanction after “failure to comply or appear may result in sanctions.” Tristan and his attorney, Aaron Hegji, were supposed to appear in court for the hearing pertaining Amari's guardianship and were “properly notified of the court’s order.”

As a result, the judge scheduled a new hearing, and Tristan is due back in court on June 12.

Tristan Thompson Granted Guardianship Over Amari Thompson

Last year, Tristan was granted guardianship over Amari, who just turned 18 last July. After the death of their mother, Andrea Thompson in January 2023, Amari moved in with Tristan and was granted temporary custody.

During The Kardashians on Hulu last season, Tristan thanked Khloe for taking care of Amari's birthday.

“I appreciate you putting this all together. It’s definitely a special day,” the NBA star said.

“I know Mommy is happy and she’s smiling down on us,” he added, referring to he and Amari's late mom, Andrea.

“She is,” Khloe responded.

While Khloe ended her relationship with Tristan after a cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols — the two share a son named Theo together — she still has shown how much she cares for the NBA star and his family.

“Every day we have with him is a blessing,” Khloe said in her confessional about Amari.

“Amari has never and will never be a burden or anything like that,” she added. “Amari is one of the most special souls I have ever met.”

Tristan and Khloe also share two children together: daughter True and son Tatum. The Cavaliers star also has a son, Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

For Amari's birthday, Khloe shared a Instagram post of photos over the years of she and Amari. “I can’t believe you are 18! You have changed our lives in the best possible ways! Thank you for being an angel to us all! You are the sweetest, silliest and most loving young man,” she wrote. “I hope you feel how much we love and adore you our sweet angel Amari [blue heart].

Tristan also shared a sweet message with a carousel of photos of he and Amari.

“Happy birthday, Amari! Big number 18! We are so blessed and fortunate for all the blessings that you bring to our lives!” Tristan wrote. “You are always a beacon of light! I love you so much and I’m so so blessed to be your older brother.”