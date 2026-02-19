Tyrese Haliburton has traded hardwood intensity for ocean breezes.

The injured Indiana Pacers guard and his fiancée, Jade Jones, recently escaped to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, soaking in the All Star break with sun, style, and a little romance, Yahoo reports. Jones shared a series of photos from the trip, capturing what she called “on island time w my baby.”

One standout image showed Jones in a cheetah print bikini, stretched across Haliburton as he lounged poolside in green shorts. Gold sunglasses and a half up hairstyle completed her look. Another snap featured her sipping a drink with the ocean rolling behind her, relaxed and polished. Haliburton kept it simple and shirtless, letting the setting do the talking.

He responded in the comments with a short but clear message, “My love,” punctuated by a pink heart.

The post quickly drew attention across NBA circles. Fans locked in on both the vibe and the chemistry. Jones later added more glimpses from the getaway, including red roses that fit the Valentine’s Day timing and a vibrant orange dress that turned heads.

From Hilton Coliseum to a Mexico Reset

Haliburton and Jones have built a relationship that stretches back more than six years. They met at Iowa State University, where she cheered and he starred on the basketball court. In July 2025, he proposed at Hilton Coliseum, marking another milestone after celebrating their sixth anniversary in April.

This vacation comes at a meaningful time.

Haliburton suffered a torn right Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, abruptly ending what had shaped up as a historic season for Indiana. He expects to return during the 2026 to 27 campaign. Throughout rehab, he has shared that he added weight and focused on strength, aiming to come back more physical and durable.

For now, he has shifted his focus toward healing and balance. The Mexico trip offers both.

Jones continues to command attention in her own right, and this latest photo set reinforced that presence. At the same time, Haliburton’s steady support in the comments and the visuals tell a broader story about partnership during adversity.

The Pacers star still has a long road before he steps back onto an NBA floor. But this week, under palm trees and open skies, he embraced something just as important, rest, recovery, and time with the person who has stood beside him since the beginning.