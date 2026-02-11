Soccer icon and former USWNT legend Abby Wambach has left Wasserman Agency after the CEO was linked to the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Wambach made the announcement via her Instagram. She posted a statement with the caption, “Let’s f*****g go is taking on a whole new meaning. We know what we know, so now let’s f*****g GO- and build something better. I love you so much and I am so proud to be your wife. Let’s f*****g GO and let’s keep going.”

This comes after she saw Wasserman Agency CEO Casey Wasserman's exchanges with Epstein, which recently came to light. She is following her “gut” with her decision to leave the agency.

“I have left the Wasserman Agency,” she announced. “I read Casey Wasserman's correspondences in the Epstein files. I know what I know, and I am following my gut and my values.

She added, “I will not participate in any business arrangement under his leadership. I also need to say this: I'm grateful to my agent, who I've known for almost 20 years and trust.”

While Wambach doesn't know her “next steps,” she has a suggestion for Casey Wasserman. “Casey should resign,” Wambach said. “He should leave, so more people like me don't have to.”

Ultimately, Wambach is fine with the uncertainty. “I am unclear of my next steps,” she conceded. “That's OK with me, I just know where I can't be.”

The former USWNT soccer player is the latest to leave Wasserman Agency after the Epstein files revelations. Grammy-winning singer Chappell Roan also left in the wake of the news.

Wambach is a former soccer player and member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame. She has been retired for over a decade. Wambach retired following the 2015 FIFA World Cup, her fourth time participating in the tournament. Since retiring, Wambach has written several books.