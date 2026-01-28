Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are letting fans into their personal life.

The couple who got married in December 2023 now have two children after welcoming their second child in November 2025. In a recent interview with the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast, he confirmed that he and Hudgens have both a son and a daughter.

“[We have] one of each,” Tucker said. “I got [kids who are] 7 weeks and a year-and-a-half right now. I’m in the fight.”

Hudgens announced that she would give birth to their daughter with a photo from the hospital and Tucker by her side holding her hand.

“Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!!” she captioned the moment. “What a wild ride labor is. Big shout out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do.”

She announced that she was pregnant with their son at the 96th Annual Academy Awards when she walked the red carpet.

Article Continues Below

Tucker opened up about how he's been bonding with his son who is now a year old.

“I’m doing a lot of dad walks, a lot of up-and-down incline, like, a sled push,” he said. “I feel like I’m in pretty good shape for a dad right now. I’m in great dad shape, a lot of hands and knees. I feel like I’m doing yoga-adjacent type things.”

The former MLB star also shared what his son is interested in so far and if he is suggesting that his son also tries baseball as well.

“I want him to do whatever he wants to do, but my wife and I want to expose him to as much as we can. He was born on July 1st last year, and he [already] plays the drums and the piano and the guitar and baseball,” Tucker said.

“He hits the ball off the tee, and he swings golf clubs and hits the ball — and he’s shooting hoops, now. He loves basketball,” he added of his son.

While the pair announced the sex of their children, they have not released the names, but baby steps!