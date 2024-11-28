In honor of Thanksgiving, Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel shared a post that also teases the upcoming Fast X: Part 2.

He took to Instagram to share his Thanksgiving post and an image of himself and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the set of Fast Five. Diesel talked about Fast X: Part 2 and all of the expectations with the upcoming installment in the franchise. He also expressed his desire to get back to the franchise's roots.

“I got Universal in one ear saying we need [Fast X: Part 2] by March 2026! I have Co[m]cast in the other ear saying we need two movies to be the Finale!” his caption read. “Then the writer on Fast Five sent me this image and said we need to see DOM and HOBBS resolve their differences. I just want to get back to real street racing, practical stunts… and a reunion of that beautiful brotherhood.

“Happy Thanksgiving…” the post concluded.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson's Fast and Furious feud

His post also seemingly references Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel's previous feud with Dwayne Johnson, who plays Luke Hobbs. After starring in several Fast and Furious movies together, Diesel and Johnson had a falling out. This resulted in Johnson sitting out of F9, though he did lead the Hobbs and Shaw spin-off with Jason Statham in 2019.

However, they put their differences aside. Johnson's Hobbs made a surprise return in the mid-credits scene of Fast X. He will presumably return in the upcoming Fast X: Part 2 to close out the main saga.

Perhaps Fast and Furious fans will see Dom Toretto and Luke Hobbs come together one last time in the upcoming Fast X: Part 2. It would be a fitting conclusion to their on-screen relationship.

The Fast and Furious franchise's main saga is set to conclude with Fast X: Part 2. It will continue the story of Fast X, which grossed over $700 million at the box office. However, it had an inflated budget of over $300 million.

Fast X: Part 2 is likely hoping for bigger success on a smaller budget. The highest-grossing entry in the franchise remains Furious 7, which made over $1.5 billion.

The Fast and Furious franchise is what Diesel is best known for. Before the franchise started, he was known for his roles in The Iron Giant, Saving Private Ryan, and Pitch Black.

Since the blockbuster franchise started, Diesel has starred in the XXX (Triple X) series, The Last Witch Hunter, and Bloodshot. Additionally, Diesel stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.