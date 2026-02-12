Draymond Green did not sugarcoat his latest take on today’s NBA archetypes. And while Cam Thomas just dropped 34 points for the Milwaukee Bucks, Green made it clear that scoring alone no longer guarantees leverage in this league, per SI.

Thomas signed with Milwaukee in hopes of boosting an offense that has leaned heavily on Giannis Antetokounmpo. With Giannis sidelined Wednesday night, Thomas erupted against the Orlando Magic. After the win, a team video showed teammates celebrating him in the locker room. Coach Doc Rivers praised Jericho Sims, then turned to Thomas and asked, “Cam, you get what?” Thomas smiled and answered, “I get buckets.” The room loved it.

Green, however, zoomed out.

Draymond Green Questions Scoring-Only Value

On his platform, Green addressed the signing directly. “Cam Thomas signed to the Bucks. Unfortunately for Cam Thomas, the type of player that he is, the value of that player right now today is probably at the lowest it's been,” he said.

He did not stop there.

Draymond Green says players like Cam Thomas who mainly score but don’t defend well, value is at an all time low in the league 👀 “Guys who score at an elite level but doesn’t quite compete on the defensive end, they’re just really losing value in this league of guys where… pic.twitter.com/q2AfbnUjEz — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) February 11, 2026

Green’s perspective reflects how front offices now prioritize versatility. Coaches want wings and guards who can switch, rotate and survive in space. A pure scorer who gives points back on the other end creates lineup tension, especially in playoff settings.

That said, context matters.

Milwaukee did not sign Thomas to anchor its defense. The Bucks need shot creation, particularly when Antetokounmpo cannot shoulder the entire burden. Thomas gives them instant offense and the freedom to stagger Giannis more strategically. When Giannis returns, his two-way dominance can cover certain gaps while Thomas attacks mismatches.

Thomas’ previous situation also shapes this conversation. With the Brooklyn Nets, he shared space with other offense-first pieces, including Michael Porter Jr.. That overlap limited roster balance. Milwaukee offers clearer role definition.

Green’s comments may sting, but they reflect a broader shift. The modern NBA rewards completeness. Scoring still sells. Buckets still swing games. Yet contenders demand more than microwave offense.

For Thomas, the mission feels simple. Keep getting buckets. For Milwaukee, the challenge involves integrating that scoring into a structure that holds up defensively.