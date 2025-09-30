Jimmy Butler kept things tame during Warriors media day, but fans might not have seen the last of his infamous alter ego. The six-time All-Star has built a tradition of showing up with wild looks, from dreadlocks to an emo-inspired cut that became a social media favorite during his Miami Heat days. This time, though, Butler kept it simple with a regular style, telling reporters he wanted no “shenanigans,” per ESPN.

Golden State had more pressing storylines anyway, with much of the focus locked on contract talks involving Jonathan Kuminga. Yet Butler gave reporters a reason to smile when he admitted “emo Jimmy” could make a surprise cameo during the season. He promised it wouldn’t be a media day stunt, but he did leave the door open for a practice session appearance.

Buddy Hield campaigns for “emo Jimmy”

If Butler needed an excuse to bring the look back, he’s got one. The veteran forward revealed that teammate Buddy Hield has been pushing for a return of the persona. “Buddy for some odd reason loves ‘emo Jimmy,’” Butler said with a grin. “So for his sake, I think we’ll show up to practice one day.”

That hint was all fans needed to start buzzing online about when the transformation might happen. It added some lighthearted energy to a team that knows its season will be judged by wins, not haircuts. Butler played only 30 games after arriving from Miami last year, but his presence still helped Golden State reach the postseason. Now, entering his first full campaign with the Warriors, the franchise expects him to bring stability, leadership, and two-way dominance.

Jimmy Butler’s eccentric style and ability to balance humor with intensity fit perfectly with a Warriors team eager to reset their championship culture. Before training camp, he even hosted a minicamp at his California home, giving teammates a head start on bonding. Whether or not “emo Jimmy” returns, the forward’s focus on chemistry could be just as valuable as his points and rebounds.