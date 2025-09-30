The NBA season is right around the corner, and media days are giving fans a first look at the league’s storylines. At the Golden State Warriors’ session, Jimmy Butler spoke about more than just basketball. He teased big plans for his BigFace Coffee brand in the Bay Area while keeping his trademark calm and steady delivery.

“See that? I gave you a compliment. That’s what bosses do. We build you up, we don’t break you down.” -Jimmy Butler to employee 😅 (via IGS) pic.twitter.com/9icP5RjN2d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Golden State’s gamble on Butler last February shifted the tone of its season. The team finished 23-7 with him in the lineup, looking every bit like a contender. Yet the playoff grind caught up to the veteran roster, and their run ended earlier than hoped. Now, with a full training camp and preseason ahead, the Warriors will need to balance health, chemistry, and expectations in their first full season with Butler.

The forward got ahead of that process by inviting teammates to his Southern California home for a private minicamp. The focus, Butler explained, was less on running plays and more on building connections. “We got some work in but it’s all about being around one another,” he said. That bonding could pay off when the season heats up.

BigFace makes its Bay debut

Article Continues Below

While Butler’s “Emo Jimmy” persona stayed away from media day, his entrepreneurial side came through loud and clear. He revealed that BigFace Coffee, which had a buzzworthy pop-up in San Francisco’s Mission District earlier this year, will soon land in the city for good.

“I’m hoping to open up, don’t quote me on the exact date, maybe February or March, but BigFace will be here permanently. I couldn’t be more excited,” Butler said.

The temporary Mission setup gave fans a preview of what’s to come. The vibe was the opposite of a quiet third-wave coffee shop. Instead, it felt like a mix of streetwear drop and celebrity meet-and-greet, with fans sporting BigFace gear from past events in Miami and San Diego. San Francisco’s own coffee scene turned out in force, from industry pros to longtime locals eager for something new. Influencers captured every angle, adding to the spectacle.

If that pop-up was a taste, the permanent shop could become a cultural hotspot as much as a caffeine stop. Warriors fans and coffee lovers alike will soon find out whether Jimmy Butler’s blend of hype and hospitality can plant deep roots in the Bay.