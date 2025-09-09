If you thought sneakerheads chasing Air Jordans was the peak of Michael Jordan memorabilia, think again. A gallon of McDonald’s McJordan BBQ sauce, brewed up for a one-time promotion in 1992, has resurfaced online and is going for a cool $6,000 on eBay. Yes, six grand for barbecue sauce that’s been sealed for more than three decades.

💸 MASSIVE WIN 💸 Back in 1992, a McDonald’s franchise owner in North Dakota saved a full gallon of Michael Jordan’s “McJordan Special” BBQ sauce. Twenty years later, he sold it on eBay for $9,995, turning a fast-food relic into a historic collectible. pic.twitter.com/rIJJrdXgqU — Fanatics Collect (@FanaticsCollect) September 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The McJordan legacy

In 1992, McDonald’s teamed up with Jordan to launch the McJordan sandwich in Chicago and select midwestern markets. It was the first time the fast-food giant had ever named a burger after an individual. The quarter pounder came stacked with bacon, cheese, pickles, onions, mustard, and the exclusive McJordan BBQ sauce, advertised as being tailored to the GOAT’s taste. Jordan himself even fronted commercials hyping the release.

The sandwich had a short run, but it left behind one of the rarest pieces of fast-food history: gallons of the signature sauce, never meant to be sold to the public. Most of it was long gone by the time the promotion wrapped, but a former franchise owner in North Dakota named Mort Bank held on to a jug. Bank, a collector of McDonald’s memorabilia, said he couldn’t imagine anyone else had saved one.

A $10,000 sale and a new listing

That same gallon appeared on eBay back in 2012, where it sold for nearly $10,000 to a buyer in Chicago. The story went viral at the time, drawing comparisons to the infamous chicken nugget shaped like Jesus that once sold for thousands. Unlike the nugget, though, this was an actual product tied to Jordan and McDonald’s history.

More than a decade later, another gallon of the same sauce has popped up online, this time with a $5,999.99 price tag. Collectors and curious fans now have the chance to own one of the strangest, most niche pieces of Jordan memorabilia ever. Whether you view it as a crown jewel or just a really old jug of condiment, the market clearly sees value in nostalgia.

So if dropping six grand on barbecue sauce sounds like a reasonable investment, fire up eBay and grab the MJ special before it disappears again.