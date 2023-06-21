Kristaps Porzingis is going from maybe the worst team in the NBA to the Eastern Conference favorite. The Boston Celtics have the best 2024 NBA Finals odds amid the news that the team is on the verge of completing a trade for Kristaps Porzingis. The Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards are also involved in the blockbuster trade.

The Celtics are expected to trade Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari in the trade, which has yet to be officially completed. With Porzingis likely headed to Boston, the Celtics have +470 odds to win the 2024 NBA Finals at FanDuel Sportsbook. Only the Denver Nuggets have better 2024 NBA Finals odds than Boston. The Nuggets are slight favorites to repeat at +460.

There is now a clear separation between the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks' +500 NBA Finals odds rank third in the league. Just one week ago, Milwaukee was tied with Denver at +460 to win next year's title.

Boston is a +210 favorite to win the East. The Bucks have +230 odds, making them the Celtics' biggest threat. The Philadelphia 76ers are a distant third with +650 odds to reach the NBA Finals.

The addition of Porzingis might not swing the title, though he could play a key role in helping Boston get over the hump. The Celtics needed a roster shakeup after making three conference finals appearances in four years with no rings to show for it.

The title odds will likely change several times after the draft and the start of free agency. The Phoenix Suns (+650) are the only other team with better than +1300 championship odds.