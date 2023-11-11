Grant Williams knew he wasn't coming back to the Boston Celtics before getting signed and traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

Grant Williams had some productive years for the Boston Celtics, but when free agency rolled around, he figured his time in Beantown was up.

Williams' assumption was correct, as he never reached a deal with the C's in the offseason. Instead, he was sent to the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade that included a new four-year, $54 million contract. When asked whether or not he thought he would be in Boston for seasons to come, Williams answered with some of his classic humor, via the Kenny Beecham Podcast.

“Whatever that Magic Johnson meme is. Let's just say that that's exactly how I was going into it,” Williams joked.

For anyone who hasn't seen the iconic clip, Johnson, then President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, told the media that everyone was asking him what his plans were for the team after they failed to make the postseason in 2019. He laughed with a simple response: “I'm not gonna be here.” The Laker legend officially resigned from his position shortly after.

So while Williams didn't come out and say it, he likely knew that he wasn't going to be a Celtic again following the 2022-23 season. Instead, the two-time SEC Player of the Year got a pay raise and the opportunity to play with a talented Mavs team.

Through nine games in Dallas, Williams is averaging an impressive 12.7 points per outing. He's also started every game for the Mavericks, something he was largely unable to do for Boston. That wasn't completely Williams' fault, though, as the Celtics boasted a strong starting five that only got better this offseason when they traded for All-Stars in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

At the end of the day, opportunities in Beantown were dwindling for Grant Williams. Whereas in Dallas, he could get more money and minutes. Regardless, both the Celtics and Mavs are doing well early on in the season, with the former currently 6-2 and the latter 7-2.