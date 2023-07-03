The goodbye between Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics remains bitter. Wolverine is headed to the Memphis Grizzlies to join Ja Morant after the trade for Kristaps Porzingis. He made sure to leave Beantown with no hard feelings as he dispelled rumors of beef with Jaylen Brown.

Marcus Smart has been the longest-tenured player for the Celtics. He saw Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown blossom into the stars that they are now. The two were also there for him when things got rough. The latter player even went to console the Wolverine after his mother passed away, via Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

“Jayson and Jaylen are my brothers for life. “(When) My mom passed away, JB was actually one of the people on that plane that came to Dallas to the funeral. I just want to shut all rumors now that I and JB had beef. I have no beef with anybody with the Celtics,” he said in pursuit to squash any discourse about in-fighting within the squad.

The Grizzlies guard now looks forward to a competitive tenure as he enters Taylor Jenkins' system. He has a huge Defensive Player of the Year upside which could greatly help Memphis. His offensive skillset has also improved as he racked up a 41.5% field goal shooting percentage in his last season with the Celtics. The guard rotation for the team got deeper with his addition. He also patches up a much-needed deficiency with Ja Morant's absence in the first 25 games of the season.