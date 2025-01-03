ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Celtics will battle the Houston Rockets on Friday in Texas. It's a possible NBA Finals preview at the Toyota Center as we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Celtics lead the head-to-head series 97-56. This is the first meeting between the Celtics and Rockets this season. Significantly, the Celtics swept the Rockets last season. The Celtics have split the last 10 games against the Rockets. Additionally, the Celtics are 4-1 over the past five games in Houston.

Here are the Celtics-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Rockets Odds

Boston Celtics: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -136

Houston Rockets: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Rockets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: SCHN and NBC Sports Boston

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics just destroyed the Toronto Raptors earlier this week and continue to set records across the NBA as they attempt to repeat as NBA champions.

Jayson Tatum has remained one of the best players in the NBA, averaging 22.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game over 14 battles against the Rockets. Ultimately, he has remained the MVP of this team and will go up against Jabari Smith Jr., which might prove to be a challenge. Jaylen Brown has remained his second-in-command as he continues to put up numbers. Amazingly, did well last season against the Rockets, averaging 22.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game against them.

Kristaps Porzingis has an ankle injury and may not play in this game. While he may play in the first game, the chances of him playing two games in a row are not high. Regardless, the Celtics still have other options, with Derrick White proving solid from beyond the arc, while also being able to do other things. Payton Pritchard and Jrue Holiday also will likely have a chance to make their mark in this game. Luckily, the Celtics also have Al Horford as a backup to Porzingis to help win the board battle.

The Celtics will cover the spread if Tatum and Brown continue making buckets, and the rest of the team can step up and do their part, too. Then, they need to dominate the board battle and not let up on defense, not giving the Rockets easy shots or opportunities.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets are on fire right now and made history in a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets last week. Amazingly, the Rockets are currently slotted third in the Western Conference and have had the best improvement of any team in the association. Their ability to play at home or on the road has made them dangerous in any game.

Alperon Senguin is their best player and continued to play well in a 110-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks, scoring 23 points while shooting 9 for 16. Jalen Green also scored 22 points while shooting 9 for 21. Likewise, Dillon Brooks added 19 points while shooting 6 for 15 from the floor. Smith had 12 points while going 5 for 8 from the floor and will face off against Tatum. Cam Whitmore was solid off the bench, scoring 18 points while shooting 7 for 9 from the floor.

The Rockets won despite not shooting the ball well, hitting just 47.2 percent of their shots, including 32 percent from the triples. Yet, they hit 10 more free throws than the Mavericks and forced 20 turnovers, which proved to be the difference. This win showed how the Rockets can cover the spread in numerous ways.

The Rockets will cover the spread if they can continue to play good basketball and convert on their chances from the field or the charity stripe. Then, their defense must remain opportunistic, forcing turnovers and stealing the basketball.

Final Celtics-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are 13-20 against the spread, while the Rockets are 20-13 against the odds. Moreover, the Celtics are 6-8 against the spread on the road, while the Rockets are 11-6 against the odds at home. The Celtics are 1-3 against the spread while facing the Western Conference, while the Rockets are 7-4 against the spread while facing the Eastern Conference. Also, the Celtics are 2-5 against the spread when playing on the second of back-to-back games, while the Rockets are 5-1 against the odds when they have a rest advantage.

The Celtics will be tired after playing on Thursday. Unfortunately, they will be running into a hot Rockets team, and that will not bode well for them. I can see the Rockets overcoming a tired Celtics team and finding a way to cover the spread at home in a big win against the NBA champions.

Final Celtics-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets: +2.5 (-110)