The Boston Celtics will face the Washington Wizards in some NBA Cup action this Friday. It will be a captive audience at Capitol One Arena as we share our NBA cup odds series and make a Celtics-Wizards prediction and pick.

The Celtics handed the Cleveland Cavaliers their first defeat on Tuesday at the TD Garden. They hope to keep the momentum going as they head into D.C. Meanwhile, the Wizards fell 134-106 to the New York Knicks on Monday at Madison Square Garden and will look to mount some competition as they host the champs.

The Celtics defeated the Wizards 122-102 in their last battle earlier this season at the Verizon Center. Significantly, the Celtics have won five games in a row in this series. They have also gone 9-1 over the last 10 games against the Wizards and 3-2 over the past five at the Verizon Center. Overall, the Celtics lead the head-to-head series 203-120.

Here are the Celtics-Wizards NBA cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Cup Odds: Celtics-Wizards Odds

Boston Celtics: -14.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -1150

Washington Wizards: +14.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +730

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Wizards

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: MNMT and NBC Sports Boston

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

Things are looking up in Boston after the Celtics made history with a hot-shooting night against the Cavaliers. Amazingly, they keep hitting their shots and are one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA.

The Celtics are second in points scored. Additionally, they rank 12th in field-goal shooting percentage, including eighth from beyond the arc. Things have been great at the charity stripe as the Celtics are fourth in free-throw shooting percentage. Also, their ball handling has been solid, as they rank 14th in assists. The Celtics have been mediocre on the boards, ranking 20th in rebounds. They don't turn the ball over much, as they rank third in turnovers. Also, they are 17th in blocked shots, showcasing some promise on defense.

Jayton Tatum has remained exceptional. So far, he is averaging 29.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field, including 39.4 percent from the triples. Jaylen Brown has been good. He has averaged 24.8 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field.

Derrick White is averaging 18.9 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the hardwood. Amazingly, he scored 19 points against the Cavs while shooting 7 for 12 from the field, including 4 for 7 from the triples. Payton Pritchard averages 15.3 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field, including 42.3 percent from the triples. Also, Jrue Holiday averages 12.6 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can remain hot from the field. Then, they must contain the Wizards and force the young team into making mistakes.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

There is not much going right for the Wizards. However, Bilal Coulaby has thrived this season and may be one of the reasons why the Wizards show any improvement this season.

The Wizards will need more from him as they rank 21st in points. Moreover, they are 23rd in field-goal shooting percentage, including 25th from the triples. Things have been solid at the line, as the Wizards are 15th in free-throw shooting percentage. However, winning the board battle has been tough, as the Wizards are 25th in rebounds. The Wizards also are mediocre at handling the ball, ranking 19th in turnovers. Yet, they have been solid on the defensive end, ranking sixth in blocked shots.

Jordan Poole averages 21.1 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma averages 17 points per game while shooting 40.9 percent from the floor, including 29.2 percent from the triples. Coulibaly averages 14.8 points per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the field, including 37.1 percent from the three-point line. However, he must get past a hamstring injury, which has been hindering him. Jonas Valanciunas averages 12.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 56.5 percent from the floor, including 40 percent from the triples.

The Wizards will cover the spread if Poole and Kuzma can take better shots and keep pace with the Celtics. Then, they must contain Tatum and Brown.

Final Celtics-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are 7-8 against the spread, while the Wizards are 3-10 against the odds. Moreover, the Celtics are 5-3 against the spread on the road, while the Wizards are 1-5 against the odds at home.

The Celtics are the better team and have been playing much better. Additionally, the Wizards are just not where yet. While it would be fun to see the Wizards compete, it is unlikely. They simply struggle at shooting. Consequently, it will be their biggest hurdle as they fall to the Celtics, who cover the spread on the road.

Final Celtics-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -14.5 (-112)