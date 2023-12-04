The animated musical Central Park is being canceled after three seasons on Apple TV+, Josh Gad confirmed on Threads.

Central Park canceled on Apple TV+

When asked about the show returning, the creator said, “Sadly, it's done.”

The show is a musical comedy. Birdie, the narrator, takes you through the Tillerman-Hunter family ordeals. The family works to save Central Park from Bitsy Brandenham, a heiress who wants to buy up all the land for condos and more.

Gad co-created the show with Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith. It debuted in May 2020 and ran for three seasons with a combined 39 episodes.

As for the voices, they included Kirsten Bell, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Stanley Tucci, and Emmy Raver-Lampman.

You may know Gad from Frozen. He was the voice of Olaf the Snowman, according to IMDB.

The show received pretty high marks. On Rotten Tomatoes, it sits at a 94% Tomatometer and a 72% audience score.

“Central Park is a refreshing shot of family-friendly funny, with a merry musical sidecar. Casting Stanely Tucci and Daveed Diggs…proves a great addition to the diverse and gender-bending cast,” Tracee California from Black Girl Nerds wrote.

Olive Pometsey from GQ Magazine UK said, “No one can argue that Apple TV+'s new musical cartoon Central Park is bad or, worse, annoying. It's just too uplifting to come away from it in a bad mood.”

There are no details on why Central Park was canceled at this time.