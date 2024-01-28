Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is headed to the AFC Championship game, giving him an early head start.

Newly hired Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will be attending the Baltimore Ravens versus Kansas City Chiefs matchup on Sunday, per Adam Schefter at ESPN. Harbaugh gets a quick look at two of the top teams in his conference, fighting for an AFC Championship. He'll be there to formally cheer on his brother, John Harbaugh, head coach of the Ravens, but it's also a good opportunity to scout out what the best teams in the conference look like.

The Chargers' expectations for the 2024-25 season aren't the AFC Championship, but they sure do have the talent to get them there in the future. Harbaugh headed into a situation in Los Angeles where he has some star playmakers, but the talent hasn't produced a winning formula. Some of the best assets he may look to build around are quarterback Justin Herbert, receivers Mike Williams and Keenan, as well as defensive stars like Derwin James, Khalil Mack, and Joey Bosa.

Los Angeles has a great opportunity to take a massive step forward and it starts with Harbaugh. It's unknown who will stay from the previous Chargers staff, but the coaches Harbaugh brings in will also be true tellers in how they scheme around the current roster.

The AFC Championship will show Harbaugh what “elite” looks like in the Chargers' conference. Los Angeles will be playing the Ravens and Chiefs next year, having two matchups against Kansas City. Harbaugh may be going to Baltimore to support his brother in his Super Bowl title race, but he'll probably bring his notepad with him.