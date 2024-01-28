Can Kellen Moore take the Eagles offense to the next level?

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a disappointing end to their 2023-24 campaign. Thus, Philly is making changes to improve its team for the upcoming season. The Eagles made a decisive move that hurts Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers, as Kellen Moore prepares for a new home.

The Eagles bolster their offense with leadership from the Chargers

Kellen Moore comes off a year-long stint with the Chargers, and the Eagles are hiring him as their next offensive coordinator, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Before Los Angeles, Moore served as the Dallas Cowboy's OC from 2019-2022. He now looks to help the Eagles back to the Super Bowl.

Philly finished the 2023-24 season at 11-6. They faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild first-round matchup and were stunningly defeated.

The Eagles dealt with numerous injuries on the roster throughout the year. Most notably, Jalen Hurtz endured several ailments. However, he looks to return fully healthy for the 2024-25 season. He and Philly have unfinished business.

The team was narrowly defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl. It left a bad taste in the squad's mouth, and the following season's end will only fuel them further.

On the other side of the country, newly hired head coach Jim Harbaugh is trying to help the Chargers regain relevance. Losing the services of Kellen More hurts LA, but it helps the Eagles get one step closer to maximizing their potential

All in all, it will be interesting to see the other moves Philly makes to improve its squad as the NFL offseason quickly approaches.