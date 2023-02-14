The Champions League returns, with Tuesday’s match featuring AC Milan playing host to Tottenham Hotspur for the first leg of their last-16 tie. Join us as we jumpstart our Champions League odds series, where we make our AC Milan-Tottenham prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Tottenham Hotspurs will be quickly looking for good results after a mixed run of outcomes in the English Premier League. They defeated current champions Manchester City to open their February schedule but lost 4-1 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Antonio Conte will be keen to bring back the Lilywhites to their form.

AC Milan suffered a poor run of results since the turn of the calendar. The Red and Blacks won their 2023 introductory match over Salernitana but followed it with two draws and five losses across all competitions. Stefano Pioli hopes to build up momentum after a recent win over Torino in the Serie A.

Why AC Milan Can Beat Tottenham

Pioli is hopeful that his squad will return to winning ways after a seven-match winless run. That streak included losing the Supercoppa Italiana to bitter rivals Inter Milan, getting knocked out of Coppa Italia in the Round of 16 at the hands of Torino, and suffering a three-match losing skid in Serie A. They currently sit fifth in the Serie A table, tied at 41 points with Atalanta and Roma, three points behind Inter, and 18 points behind leaders Napoli. Here in the Champions League, Milan finished behind English club Chelsea in Group E, but qualified as runners-up ahead of Austrian squad Red Bull Salzburg and Croatian team Dinamo Zagreb.

Of the nine competitive matches that Milan played in 2023, they have won just two and lost on five occasions. Their seven-game losing streak was snapped by an Olivier Giroud header to exact revenge against Torino who knocked them off in the Coppa Italia last month. An unconvincing but crucial victory helps alleviate some of the pressure that had been building on manager Stefano Pioli. The Milan boss will be motivated to bring back the Champions League silverware to the Rossoneri, who last won it in 2007 in a team that featured Kaka, Filippo Inzaghi, Clarence Seedorf, Paolo Maldini, and Andrea Pirlo.

Tuesday’s meeting with Tottenham will represent the club’s first Champions League knockout round tie since their 5-1 aggregate loss to Atletico Madrid way back in the 2013-14 season. The reigning champions of Italy have been eliminated at the last-16 stage in five of their previous six appearances in the competition. Milan will be missing the services of first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan, as well as Alessandro Florenzi, Sergino Dest, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Ismael Bennacer is still unavailable as well as Fikayo Tomori. Olivier Giroud will be at the helm, accompanied by Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz, and Alexis Saelemaekers.

Why Tottenham Can Beat Milan

Tottenham currently has 39 points in the Premier League, occupying the fifth spot and trailing Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United. The Spurs’ run in the EFL Carabao Cup prematurely ended in October at the hands of Nottingham Forest but they are still in contention for the FA Cup, having won over Preston and Portsmouth. In the 2022-23 UCL group stage, Tottenham topped Group D ahead of Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt, Portuguese club Sporting CP, and French squad Marseille with three wins, two draws, and one loss en route to 11 points from a possible 18.

After recovering from gallbladder surgery, Antonio Conte’s return to the touchline appeared to be a positive one when Rodrigo Bentancur gave Tottenham the lead in Saturday’s away encounter against Leicester. However, the Foxes rallied back with four goals, with Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Harvey Barnes putting their names in the scoresheet. This turned out to be a forgettable afternoon for the London club as they failed to build a winning streak after a previous 1-0 victory over Manchester City. The Lilywhites dream of replicating their memorable run to the Champions League final, which took place under Mauricio Pochettino in the 2018-19 campaign, where they hurdled over Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, and Ajax before losing to Liverpool in the finals.

Like their hosts, the Spurs are also unable to call upon their first-choice shot-stopper. Captain Hugo Lloris is out with a knee injury. Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Ryan Sessegnon are also injured while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will serve his suspension. Fraser Forster will be slotted between the goal sticks, with Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, and Ben Davies forming the back three. Harry Kane will be the central striker while Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-Min will be on the wings.

Final Milan-Tottenham Prediction & Pick

With some inconsistency in form, both squads will be ready to impose a hard-earned win in this match. However, with some advantage in the midfield and forward positions, the visitors look as slight favorites to win this match.

Final Milan-Tottenham Prediction & Pick: Tottenham Hotspurs (+195)