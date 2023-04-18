The Italians lock horns in the biggest European tourney! It’s time to check our Champions League odds series, starring our Napoli-Milan prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Napoli is scrambling as of late. After a 4-0 loss in the Serie A and a 1-0 defeat in the first leg against the Rossoneri, the Naples-based team endured a goalless draw against Hellas Verona last timeout. With Victor Osimhen back in the mix, the Serie A league-toppers will try to end a run of three straight losses against today’s visitors.

AC Milan has found some groove recently. Since February, the Black and Reds had just three losses. Wins over Napolihave been followed by draws ti Empoli and Bologna in the Serie A. AC Milan will be playing its first away game in the UCL a month after their goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspurs.

Here are the Napoli-Milan soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Napoli-Milan Odds

SSC Napoli: -145

AC Milan: +420

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -102

Under 2.5 Goals: -120

How to Watch Napoli vs. Milan

TV: ViX

Stream: Paramount+, ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Napoli Can Beat Milan

Napoli, who owns a 14-point advantage atop the Serie A table, posted a 5-0-1 record in Group A before eliminating Eintracht Frankfurt in the Round of 16, scoring five goals and keeping clean sheets on both legs. Gli Azzurri hopes to add the Champions League trophy to their cabinet, which shall be their first European title since their Europa League win in the 1988-1989 campaign.

Gaffer Luciano Spalleti’s Napoli side has won 24 of the 30 Serie A matches this season and has scored 25 goals so far in the Champions League, the most of any team in the competition. I Ciucciarelli hopes that their 11-2-2 record at home in the Serie A will bring a stroke of similar luck in this second leg. They have scored 33 goals in the Italian top flight at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, conceding 13.

Napoli has plenty of goal-scoring alternatives as 10 other members of the squad have found the back of the net in Champions League plays thus far. Midfielder Piotr Zielinski and forward Giacomo Raspadori also have converted four times for the Blues. Napoli also received production from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in his first season with the club after he spent the previous four in the Russian Premier League. The 22-year-old Georgian winger, who has netted 12 goals and leads Serie A with 10 assists, has recorded two goals and is tied for second in the UCL with four assists. 24-year-old Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen is back with the team. The masked forward is Serie A’s top scorer this season with 21 goals, who has also four goals in five Champions League games.

Giovanni Simeone is out in this game as he deals with a bicep injury. Min-Jae Kim and Frank Anguissa will watch the game from the sidelines as they are suspended. Osimhen must also be careful as he has four yellow cards already. Juan Jesus and Amir Rrahmani are teaming up for a center-back connection while Mathias Olivera and Giovanni Di Lorenzo will play as wingbacks.

Why Milan Can Beat Napoli

Seven-time Champions League winners AC Milan cruised over Tottenham in the first knockout round with just one goal on two legs after going 3-1-2 in group play. AC Milan qualified as the second-placer in Group E along with Chelsea, while RB Salzburg and GNK Dinamo Zagreb were the third- and fourth-placers.

AC Milan is currently in fourth place in the league table at the moment. The Rossoneri were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Empoli as well as a 1-1 draw to Bologna. AC Milan has shown flashes of brilliance this season but will need to work on their consistency this season. AC Milan has been brilliant in their away games, tallying a 6-5-5 record on the way to 23 points and 21 goals.

Despite a downgrade in their offensive production, the Rossoneri have gained the upper edge against the Neapolitans, winning two of the three face-offs in this season. In the Champions League, Stefano Pioli’s squad has made five clean sheets and averages 18.4 tackles, 8.3 interceptions, 12.6 clearances, and 3.7 saves in nine UCL games. In addition, they have also scored 14 goals with nine coming from assists.

Portuguese forward Rafael Leao, who leads AC Milan with 10 goals in league play, is expected to lead the line here. French striker Olivier Giroud has scored a club-high four goals and two assists in the UCL, while Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers has converted twice in only four appearances. Spanish forward Brahim Diaz, who has registered five goals and four assists in Serie A play, produced the lone tally in Milan’s Round-of-16 matchup against the Spurs.

Milan will likely return the entire starting XI that trounced Napoli for the past two games. Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains out as he nurses a muscular problem. Despite serving a yellow card suspension in Serie A, Davide Calabria should get the nod as starting right-back. The likes of Simon Kjaer, Ante Rebic, Fikayo Tomori, Tommaso Pobega, and Pierre Kalulu will have to be careful as they already picked up four yellow cards.

Final Napoli-Milan Prediction & Pick

The return of Osimhen should bring back the quality that Napoli exudes this season. Now that they are playing in familiar territory, expect the Blues to take down the Red and Blacks in a high-scoring style.

Final Napoli-Milan Prediction & Pick: Napoli (-145), Over 2.5 goals (-102)