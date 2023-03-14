FC Porto will be hosting Inter Milan in the second leg of the Champions League knockout round in Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal. Join us as we continue our Champions League odds series, where we make our Porto-Inter prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Porto is the second seed in Portugal’s top flight, but they were the top seed in Group B, overtaking Club Brugge, Leverkusen, and Atletico Madrid. Porto will look to bounce back after a 1-0 loss in the first leg.

Inter Milan was the runner-up in Group C of this Champions League campaign, qualifying alongside Bayern Munich. Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen occupied the last two places in the group. A mixed run of results in the Serie A followed their first-leg victory, but Inter is determined to keep their advantage to proceed in the next round.

Here are the Inter Milan-FC Porto soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Porto-Inter Odds

FC Porto: +150

Inter Milan: +180

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: +100

Under 2.5 Goals: -122

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. FC Porto

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, ViX, ViX+

Time: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Why Porto Can Beat Inter

Porto has eight points to catch Benfica to overtake them in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. However, the Blues and Whites’ 22-game unbeaten streak was halted by today’s visitors in the first leg in Italy. A defeat to Gil Vicente followed in the Primeira Liga, but Porto bounced back with wins over Chaves and Estoril Praia, scoring three goals in each of the two victories.

Since the turn of the calendar, Porto has amassed 12 wins, two defeats, one draw, and nine clean sheets with only five goals conceded. Porto hopes to maintain its good home record, where they won 10 of the 12 games in Liga Portugal Bwin.

Given their growing injury list, Sergio Conceicao’s squad will be pressing for more goals and claim the lead on aggregate as they play the second leg on home turf. Conceicao will still employ a 4-3-3 formation while trying to emulate their defensive matrices of 18.6 tackles, 9.9 interceptions, 19.9 clearances, and 3.7 saves in seven games played in this Champions League campaign. In the offensive aspect, Porto delivers 13.3 total shots, 7.1 successful dribbles, and 4.1 corner kicks in European competition.

Porto will have to work around the absences of Evanilson and Gabriel Veron, while Otavio is suspended in this match. Pepe, Marko Grujic, Mehdi Taremi, and Wenderson Galeno already have four yellow cards to their name, so they should be careful this time.

Mehdi Taremi leads the squad with 18 combined goals in Liga Portugal and the Champions League, making him a lock in the starting forward spot alongside Galeno and Pepe. Stephen Eustaquio also has two goals in this Champions League tourney while Zaidu Sanusi and Mateus Uribe each have one goal.

Why Inter Can Beat Porto

Inter Milan finished second behind the undefeated Bayern Munich in Group C of the Champions League. In domestic competition, the Black and Blues are currently second in the Serie A but they still need 18 points to catch leaders Napoli. They got their first trophy this campaign by getting the Italian Super Cup against rivals AC Milan in a 3-0 scoreline last January. Inter is still in survival mode in the Coppa Italia, defeating Parma and Atalanta in the playoffs.

Simone Inzaghi’s squad posts 13.0 shots, 5.7 corners, and a 49.3% ball possession rate in seven games in the Champions League group. They exceeded those numbers in the first-leg match back in San Siro. Inter posted an 18-10 edge on total shots and made six corner kicks to Porto’s zero. Both teams had a tough time putting the ball in the net, but ROmelu Lukaku’s solo effort in the 86th minute gave the Italians the much-needed advantage.

Edin Dzeko leads the team with three goals while Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Joaquin Correa, and Lautaro Martinez have two assists each in this tournament. In their game back in Serie A, Inter just won one of its three games. A loss against Bologna accounted forInter’s only loss in February. They also lost to Spezia after opening March with a win over Lecce.

What’s more impressive is Il Biscione’s defensive improvements for this year. Since the calendar flipped to 2023, the Nerazzurri have conceded just nine goals in 15 games. Inter’s next match after this one is a game against Juventus in the Serie A, and for the game after that, La Beneamata will have a two-week rest.

Nearly blessed with a full complement of players, Inter coach Inzaghi should only be without thigh victim Joaquin Correa. Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 formation will be on full display here, with Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukakau occupying the forward spots. The trio of Hakan Calhanoglu, Milan Skriniar, and goalkeeper Andre Onana should also start ahead of Matteo Darmian, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Samir Handanovic out of the XI. Edin Dzeko should see some time as a quality forward substitute.

Final Porto-Inter Prediction & Pick

Porto will be determined to keep its hot streak, but Inter’s advantage in the head-to-head matches will see them advance to the next round of the Champions League.

Final Porto-Inter Prediction & Pick: Inter Milan (+180), Over 2.5 goals (+100)