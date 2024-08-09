In Deadpool 3 (aka Deadpool and Wolverine), Channing Tatum gets his Marvel moment as Gambit. He hopes that it leads to something more.

Warning: Spoilers for Deadpool 3 ahead

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of Blink Twice, Tatum revealed he is hoping to return to Marvel as Gambit. “I sure hope so,” Tatum said. “From your mouth to God's ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please.”

He has taken it up with Disney and Marvel executives. The ball is in their courts. And Tatum, like all fans, will have to wait to see if he has a future as the character.

“[Of] course I've said it. I've been saying I want it for the last 10 years,” he said. “It's in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige's hands. I pray to God.”

Gambit in Deadpool 3

In Deadpool 3, Channing Tatum's Gambit is part of a group formed in the Void. Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen) leads the group, which also features Elektra (Jennifer Garner) and Blade (Wesley Snipes).

The reveals were a major turning point for Deadpool 3. While Garner and Keen were revealed before the movie came out, Snipes and Tatum's involvement was a surprise.

For years, Tatum has attempted to get a Gambit movie off the ground. Variety's report details the journey. For four years, Tatum and his producing partner, Reid Carolin, developed a Gambit movie for 20th Century Fox.

However, once Disney acquired Fox in 2019, the Gambit movie died. Deadpool 3 attempted to give closure to a lot of Fox's Marvel properties. That is why characters like Elektra and Blade are featured alongside Hugh Jackman's returning Wolverine.

Channing Tatum's career

Early in his career, Tatum gained notoriety for his role in Coach Carter in 2005. That same year, he had roles of varying sizes in Havoc, Supercross, and War of the Worlds.

He followed up that year with roles in She's the Man, Step Up, and A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints the following year. He continued working steadily with roles in Fighting and Public Enemies.

His breakthrough came in 2009, starring in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (he also returned in the 2013 sequel). Tatum then starred in Dear John, an adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name, with Amanda Seyfried.

In 2012, Tatum starred in and executive produced 21 Jump Street. He starred as Greg Jenko alongside Jonah Hill. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directed the reboot of the TV series of the same name. A sequel, 22 Jump Street, came out in 2014.

That same year, Tatum starred in Magic Mike, giving him his signature role. Two sequels were made to the 2012 movie. Around this time, Tatum also starred in White House Down, The Lego Movie, Foxcatcher, The Book of Life, Jupiter Ascending, The Hateful Eight, Hail, Caesar, and Logan Lucky.

His relationship with Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds dates back to Free Guy. Tatum had a cameo as Revenjamin Buttons before appearing in Deadpool 3 a few years later.

Tatum's other recent credits include Dog and The Lost City. He has already had a busy year with Fly Me to the Moon, Deadpool 3, and Blink Twice all coming out.