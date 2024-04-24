Channing Tatum is set to play a tech billionaire who tempts people to go to his private island in Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The trailer starts with Slater King (Tatum) jokingly stating that everyone is dead. He backtracks to the beginning. The flashback sees Slater introducing his group of friends to Frida (Naomi Ackie). He invites her and her friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) to his private island.
Jess asks Frida, “Did we just jet off to a billionaire's island with a bunch of strangers?”
Frida responds, “No, he's not a stranger. He's Slater King.”
Channing Tatum plays weird billionaire
The trailer shows the women relishing in the luxuries Slater provides. They drink champagne and dine on delicious food, and Jess jokingly says that there may be a human sacrifice required. As time goes on, the island's guests start to slowly lose their memories. They also begin to note that something seems to be off.
“I'm having a great time here, but I also have this feeling that I'm, like, not,” Sarah (Adria Arjona) says.
Cody (Simon Rex) agrees with the statement and replies, “There's something weird going on here.”
Joining the cast are Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater, Kyle MacLachlan and Geena Davis. Blink Twice was previously called Pussy Island. Kravitz and Tatum also serve as producers along with Bruce Cohen, Tiffany Persons and Garret Levitz.
Kravitz previously said that she chose to cast Tatum in the villain lead role because he hadn't done anything like it before.
“Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I'm like, ‘I think he's a feminist,” the actress-turned-first-time-director said.
“You need to be so far from who this is, where it's not scary. And I don't think we've ever seen him play someone dark. I'm excited to see him do that,” she continued.
After they worked on the movie together, the pair were rumored to have been dating. They have made their relationship public and have gotten engaged.
Tatum was last seen in 2023's Magic Mike's Last Dance. The actor has several projects in various stages of production. He's set to star in the upcoming Apple Original movie Fly Me to the Moon with Scarlett Johansson.
Blink Twice will be in cinemas on Aug. 23.