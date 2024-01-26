Zöe Kravitz finally has a release date for her directorial debut, 'Blink Twice'

Zöe Kravitz‘s much-anticipated directorial debut, now titled “Blink Twice,” is set to hit theaters in August through Amazon MGM Studios, according to Deadline. Originally named “Pussy Island,” the film revolves around tech billionaire Slater King, played by Channing Tatum, who meets a cocktail waitress named Frida, portrayed by Naomi Ackie, at a fundraising gala. Slater invites Frida to join him and his friends on a vacation to a private island, but upon arrival, strange occurrences unfold, prompting Frida to question the events.

The star-studded cast also includes Alia Shawkat, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater, Kyle MacLachlan, and Geena Davis. Kravitz, who wrote and directed the film, expressed her commitment to the original title despite considerations prompted by the #MeToo movement.

“Blink Twice” is produced by Zöe Kravitz herself, alongside Bruce Cohen, Tiffany Persons, and Garret Levitz. Amazon MGM, currently boasting three films in the top 10 at the box office, continues its successful streak. Notable releases include the Oscar Best Picture nominee “American Fiction,” “The Beekeeper” starring Jason Statham, which has grossed over $77 million globally, and George Clooney-directed “Boys in the Boat,” earning $45 million in the U.S. during the holiday box office.

The studio's upcoming releases include “Challengers,” led by Zendaya, scheduled for April 26, and the holiday title “Red One,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, set for release on November 15. With Amazon MGM's recent box office successes, the release of “Blink Twice” adds another highly anticipated project to the studio's roster.