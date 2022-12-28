By Chris Spiering · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Chargers are back in the postseason for the first time since 2018. FanDuel has some electric Super Bowl odds for the Bolts that you don’t want to miss. Be sure to check out our NFL odds series for more on betting in the NFL.

This past Monday night, the Bolts took down the Indianapolis Colts 20-3 on the road and secured a spot for the playoffs with a 9-6 record. Los Angeles has won their last three games and they all came against AFC opponents. This team has looked more energized since that loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and the defense has stepped up tremendously.

It wasn’t a pretty win, but the secondary forced three interceptions on Nick Foles as the Colts seemed to be dead in the water. Prior to the win over the Colts, the Chargers beat the struggling Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins. The Bolts don’t have a win against an “elite” team this season. Furthermore, they have only played three teams with winning records as of now (Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, and Kansas City Chiefs). LA lost by six to the Niners and lost to the Chiefs by three points in both contests.

For the most part, Brandon Staley’s squad has done its job.

Super Bowl Odds: Chargers Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: +2800

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Chargers. Prior to the campaign, they had (+2200) odds to win the Super Bowl. The Bolts had high expectations coming in because of the off-season acquisitions. Khalil Mack is the headliner as he was brought in from the Chicago Bears. The team also signed Kyle Van Noy, Bryce Callahan, Sebastion Joseph-Day, and DeAndre Carter; who all have played huge roles this season. The Chargers also signed JC Jackson to a five-year deal but he suffered a season-ending injury against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Bolts are getting healthier and that is a scary sign for the loaded AFC. The Bills, Chiefs, and Bengals are the top contenders. If the season ended today, LA would head to Cincinnati to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Remember, in 2021 the Chargers whooped the Bengals 41-22 at Paycor Stadium.

There is still a possibility the Bolts face either the Jaguars or Titans once again as LA could wind up as the 5-seed. With two games remaining, the Baltimore Ravens are (10-5) and face the Steelers and Bengals to end the year. The Chargers face the LA Rams and Denver Broncos to finish the season. You never know what can happen in January.

At these odds, it’s hard to pass up a chance for a huge payday. Justin Herbert and the gang could make a ton of noise leading to the Super Bowl.